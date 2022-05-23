5 tips for farm equipment repair and maintenance

Machinery ranges from cars to excavators to farm equipment. For any of this machinery to serve you efficiently, they need to be in top-notch condition.



How do you ensure this? It's simple: you only have to maintain them and perform repairs when needed.

Are you a farmer with farming tools who has no idea how to do their repairs and maintenance? You're in the right place as this article gives tips you should consider adopting.

Familiarise yourself with the manual

Manuals are an important component of your farm equipment, although some owners don't see their importance. Most manufacturers will provide you with a given equipment manual with your purchase. Please make a point of reading it before starting your use of the tool.

A manual will inform you about everything maintenance for your tool. It'll show you the components of your farm equipment, parts that need regular replacement and at what intervals, instructions on how to replace parts, and others.



Some will include the specifications of the spare parts you should buy during replacement. This avoids situations where you use a spare part not meant for the tool's model, leading to inefficiencies. This site offers information on some of the available farm tools' spare parts.

Know your equipment

Knowing your equipment means understanding its workings, from vibrating to how it warms up when in good condition. By having this knowledge, you'll easily know when something is amiss with your farm equipment as you run it.



It could start jerking at times during operation, overheat, or produce loud cranking noises. These are signs something isn't right, and you'll check to identify the problem.

However, without knowledge of how your farm equipment runs, you won't be able to pinpoint when there's an issue. You'll only know this when your tractor completely breaks down, which might be too late.

Inspect your equipment daily

Part of maintenance is inspecting your farm equipment daily, preferably before you use it for the day. Since a daily inspection can be overwhelming, only inspect essential parts whose functioning determines if you'll utilise your equipment or not.

Aspects to inspect are your brakes, gears, engine, oil, and steering wheel. For the brakes, ensure they respond well, not too soon or too late when you press the pedal.



It'd be dangerous to ride with a malfunctioning brake only for it to fail to work when you need to stop suddenly. Ensure you can move the gear stick easily without hassle, the oil is in good condition, the engine roars well, and the steering wheel is flexible.



These components are the major parts of your farm equipment. If they're working well, there's a high possibility that everything else is okay.

Perform regular maintenance

Regular maintenance is in addition to daily inspections. While a daily inspection involves checking the most common parts, regular maintenance aims to check both minor and major parts.



This is preferably every two months or so. You'll check your engine area, below your equipment, the tires, windscreens, the body, and the moving parts of your tool. This isn't just a simple inspection-it should be thorough.

For an efficient maintenance routine, acquire all the necessary tools for the inspection, from spanners to bolts. This'll ensure your inspection is conclusive, and you don't abandon the process midway because you don't have a spanner. There's a high probability you won't go back to conclude the inspection when you get the spanner after a day or two.

It's also advisable to create a checklist for your regular maintenance routine. The checklist should include all the parts you'll inspect, from the smallest to the largest parts. This list will ensure you don't fail to check a given part that might need repair, only for it to cause issues after a week.

Besides the checklist, consider keeping a record of all your maintenance activities. Should you replace or repair a given part, include the date and specifications of the new part. This record will help you identify components that'll need replacement due to regular repairs.

Performing regular maintenance ensures that your farm tools are always in good shape. It'll also help you identify issues and deal with them in their early stages before they lead to unexpected breakdowns.

Seek professional services

There are times you might not be in a position to perform your routine maintenance as needed due to other responsibilities. A lack of know-how could also be the reason.



Instead of leaving out your equipment without any inspection, seek the services of a professional mechanic.

With their expertise, the mechanic will assess and perform the necessary checks to ensure your equipment is in good condition. If something isn't working well, they'll inform you and advise you on the best course of action.

As you choose your mechanic, ensure they're qualified for the job and have worked with the tools on your farm. Also, stick to one professional instead of changing during each inspection.

Conclusion