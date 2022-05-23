Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders reaps profits from expansion, hot markets and big season

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:21am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders tips two more years of ag good times as profit rises 34pc

Elders share price jumped almost 10 per cent after the farm services company posted a $91.2 million six month profit on Monday and tipped two more years of good times for the farm sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.