Widespread flooding in south east Queensland and northern NSW has prompted numerous businesses to consider what they can do to help.
That's why the FarmFest field day organisers, ACM Rural Events, have joined forces with Lloyds Auctions and 20 rural companies to host an auction and raise much-needed funds for Rural Aid.
During the field days, people can watch as an auctioneer auctions assets live from the Lloyds Auctions site.
Up for grabs is an action camera, advertising space in Queensland Country Life, a solar powered travelling irrigator and much more.
All proceeds will be going to Rural Aid, helping to support flood affected rural communities and farmers.
Bidding will be called for each item, and sold to the highest bidder by the auctioneer, whether they are on site or competing from home online. It can be completed online at www.lloydsauctions.com.au under the FarmFest auction tile.
Bidding commenced online on May 19 - with the live auction to be held at the Lloyds Auctions site (D/18) on Wednesday, June 8, at 11am.
There's no reserve - so buyers can bid on a bargain like the greenPRO solar powered travelling irrigator, Marchant Engineering's picket post driver, set of four Maxxis Tyres, Elite Motor Cycles Shark ATV Drak helmets, Quik Spray QR50 remote controlled reel, Fuchs 250 litre engine oil or tractor transmission engine fluid.
ACM Rural Events is thankful for the generous item donations from greenPRO, Bushmans Tanks, Ag Solutions, Country Trucker Caps, Elite Motorcycles, Fuchs, Horsley Wholesale, Marchant Engineering, Nutrien Ag, Prolube, Queensland Country Life, Quik Spray, Selected Seeds, Super Tools Australia, Toowoomba Mower Centre, Top Country, Top of the Range Heating & BBQs, Tyremax and Pattis Hire.
Items that have been donated for the auction will be on display at the FarmFest live auction site, C/18.
Don't miss this opportunity to support Rural Aid and help communities in need.
Elders FarmFest will be staged from June 7 to 9 at Kingsthorpe Park, only 20 kilometres from Toowoomba, Qld.
Save and skip, purchase your admission tickets online at www.farmfest.com.au
