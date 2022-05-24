Farm Online
Home/Property

New England grazing with a 750-head feedlot at Barraba

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not every grazing property has its own fully-operational, licensed 750-head feedlot but one has worked so well at a large family operation near Barraba, there are plans to expand it to accommodate 1000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.