More cream than ice-cream on the Norco table

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
May 25 2022 - 8:00am
Allora dairy farmer Andrew Mullins and his son Ned support the Norco decision to manufacture more cream, while the ice-cream factory is out of action.

Norco Co-operative, Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative has announced a new deal with Woolworths, which has expanded its ranging of the co-op's favourite tasting cream products throughout 167 stores in Queensland and northern NSW.

