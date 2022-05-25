Farm Online
Home/Beef

Rumin8 copies asparagopsis in a lab to make methane-reducing cattle feed cheaper

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING THE WAY: Rumin8 managing director David Messina. His company has made a breakthrough in the laboratory which could deliver cutting-edge feed options to livestock producers.

AN agtech start-up launched in Western Australia has been able to apply pharmaceutical know-how to replicating compounds in nature that have anti-methanogenic properties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.