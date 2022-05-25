The sprawling 8788 hectare Kopyje Station in NSW's north west has sold to a Forbes grazier for $5.2 million, the equivalent of $239 an acre.
The property was auctioned but because it was online, the buyer's identity was not disclosed.
Nutrien agent David Russell said he'd been expecting the property to make $4.7-$4.8m but four bidders out of a field of eight who'd registered saw the $4.2m start rise quickly through 18 bids until the hammer fell.
The underbidder was from Nyngan, and others were drawn from Deniliquin and Wagga Wagga.
Mr Russell said the result wasn't really a reflection of rising regional prices but testament to the quality of Kopyje Station itself.
"it's a very heavy carrying property, a good grazing property, well improved, well watered, with the opportunity to farm some country on it," he said. "It blew everybody out of the water."
The station is 35 kilometres north of Nymagee or 115km from Nyngan and Mr Russell said the fact that it was only 20km to the sealed Barrier Highway was a big plus.
Kopyje Station is carrying 322 Santa Gertrudis breeding cows and followers, 10 Santa Bulls, 300 Dorper ewes and nomadic rangeland goats.
"Even at that money, when people do their homework, it's still good value," Mr Russell said.
"You can trap a few goats on it too, if you get 1000-1200 goats a year, there's $100,000 just in that on its own."
