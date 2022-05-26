Commanding Construction: The Ultimate Tools To Have In Your Kit

In construction, as in any other field, having the right tools is essential to getting the job done right. The right tools can make a difficult task much easier, and they can also help to ensure the safety of both workers and bystanders.

Construction workers often have to deal with heavy equipment and large materials, so it is important that they have access to the tools they need to safely and efficiently complete their tasks.

In addition, the use of appropriate tools can help to minimise the risk of accidents and injuries. By investing in the right tools, construction companies can help to ensure that their workers are able to work safely and effectively.

It's no surprise that power tools have become an essential part of construction over the past few decades. They offer a number of advantages over traditional hand tools, including increased speed, precision and efficiency.

Perhaps most importantly, they also allow construction workers to complete tasks that would otherwise be physically impossible. For example, a power drill can easily create holes in concrete, while a power saw can quickly cut through lumber.

In addition, power tools are often significantly cheaper than their manual counterparts, making them more accessible to the average construction worker. As a result, it is no wonder that power tools have become so popular in the construction industry.

But which ones are the most essential? Here are the power tools that every construction crew should be packing:

Cordless Drill

The construction industry has long relied on corded drills to create holes for wiring and plumbing. However, cordless drills have many advantages that make them ideal for use in construction. First, cordless drills are much more portable than their corded counterparts, making them easy to transport from one job site to another.

Second, they provide greater flexibility when it comes to drilling holes of different depths. And finally, cordless drills are less likely to overheat, meaning they can be used for longer periods of time without the risk of causing damage to the drill bit or the surrounding material.

Orbital Sander

Orbital sanders are a type of power sander that uses a round pad that oscillates. Orbital sanders are less aggressive than other types of sanders and can be used on many different types of surfaces to remove paint, varnish, stains, adhesives, polyurethane, and spackle.

They can also be used to remove rust from metal surfaces. Orbital sanders are available in a variety of sizes, but the most common size is the quarter-sheet sander which uses a four and a half-inch round pad. Larger orbital sanders are also available and are typically used for large projects such as decks and floors.

Orbital sanders have many advantages over other types of sanders. They are much easier to control than traditional hand-held sanders and will not leave behind swirl marks when used correctly. In addition, orbital sanders do not create as much dust as other types of sanders, making them ideal for use in enclosed spaces such as cabinets or cars.

When using an orbital sander, it is important to choose the right grit paper for the job. Coarser grits should be used for removing paint or varnish while finer grits are better suited for removing stains or adhesive.

Rotary Power Tool

A rotary power tool is a handheld power tool that uses a rotating cutting, grinding, or polishing bit to perform a variety of construction tasks.

While most rotary power tools are electric, there are also cordless versions that use battery power. Rotary power tools are versatile and can be used for everything from cutting wood to drilling holes to polishing metal.

They are relatively easy to use and can be operated with one hand, making them ideal for quick tasks. In addition, rotary power tools are often less expensive than their counterparts, such as table saws or drill presses.

Jigsaws

Jigsaws are a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks in construction. One of the most popular uses for jigsaws is cutting out curved or irregular shapes in wood. This can be especially useful when constructing custom furniture or cabinetry.

Jigsaws can also be used to cut through metal, making them ideal for creating ductwork or other metal fixtures. In addition, jigsaws are often used to create decorative elements like moulding or trim. With the right blade, a jigsaw can even be used to cut glass, tile, and stone.

Circular Saw

A circular saw is a power tool that uses a rotary blade to cut through materials such as wood, metal, or plastic. It is one of the most versatile tools in a construction worker's toolkit, as it can be used for a wide variety of tasks, including cutting lumber to size, making openings for doors and windows, and trimming boards flush with one another.