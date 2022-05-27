Renewable energy power for country town

THE official opening of the Shark Lake Renewables Hub in Esperance today marks the official completion of the Esperance Power Project.

Horizon Power partnered with Australian-owned energy specialists, Pacific Energy, to deliver the Esperance Power Project that will power Esperance with up to 50 per cent renewable energy.

The new-integrated power system combines a 4MW solar farm and two 4.5MW wind turbines located at the renewables hub, with a 4MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and a 22MW high-efficiency gas power station.

Horizon Power chief executive officer Stephanie Unwin said renewable energy sources were playing a pivotal role in a low carbon economy, and that this was just the beginning for Esperance.

"The new Esperance power system has been designed to accommodate new technology to ensure more renewable energy can be added to the system over the life of the assets," Ms Unwin said.

"The solar farm, which incorporates 8900 PV panels, is the largest in the Horizon Power renewable energy portfolio.

"The panels track the sun across the day, maximising output and, combined with the wind turbines, will meet nearly half of Esperance's power needs.

"Horizon Power has long been at the forefront of renewable technology, and we are committed to continue this tradition in Esperance, where renewable power and a decarbonised future is as important to the community as it to us.

"Pacific Energy has helped us to deliver this excellent outcome for our Esperance customers, and we are pleased to have partnered with them on this important project."

Pacific Energy CEO Jamie Cullen echoed the sentiment, saying the new Esperance power system was future-focused and would deliver the residents of Esperance a cleaner, long-term solution.

"Pacific Energy came into this project with a clear vision to provide a solution that improved efficiency and reduced the environmental impact of supplying power," Mr Cullen said. "The two new wind turbines will generate 60 per cent more wind power than the old wind farms combined.

"We are pleased to deliver a state-of-the-art renewables hub and high efficiency gas power station that will cut carbon emissions by nearly 50pc, with the aim to improve on this over the life of the system."

Horizon Power and Pacific Energy worked with local contractors to construct the new Esperance power system, which is projected to save the State government $10m annually.