VFF irrigator workshops will help you avoid being a 'water wally'

May 31 2022 - 8:00am
IRRIGATOR WORKSHOPS: The Victorian Farmers Federation is holding irrigator workshops, across the north, in June.

Keen to find out how the upcoming irrigation season is shaping up?

