Keen to find out how the upcoming irrigation season is shaping up?
The Victorian Farmers Federation is hosting a series of irrigator workshops in Echuca, Tatura, Numurkah and Mildura, in June.
Goulburn-Murray Water northern Victoria Water Resource manager Mark Bailey and Aither Director, Chris Olszak will provide an informative session on the status of water markets and outlook updates.
VFF Water Council chair Andrew Leahy said the workshops promise to give irrigators invaluable information they needed to manage risk for the season ahead.
"These workshops are a great opportunity for irrigators to hear firsthand from an independent party on how farmers can manage their water and risks," Mr Leahy said.
"With forecasters predicting a wet outlook ahead, it's important irrigators know how to manage their dam volumes and spill risks."
Aither are leading independent advisers on water markets and water policy with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide.
Dr Bailey will provide an overview on the seasonal outlook, capacity and spill risks.
Mr Leahy would also provide a post-federal election overview, particularly on water policy.
The workshops are free for farmers to attend and open to all VFF members and non-members.
Farmers are asked to register their attendance by calling VFF Member Services on telephone 1300 882 833 or by email members@vff.org.au.
The workshops will be held in Tatura and Numurkah on June 2, Echuca on June 3 and Mildura on June 17.
