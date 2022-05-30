An average of more than $5000 per hectare ($2000 an acre) has been paid for a congregation of cropping farms in the far south of Western Australia.
The sale of the four farms in the sought after Gairdner properties in the Great Southern Region of the state have now concluded.
Agents said landholdings in this area are tightly held and rarely come on the market.
Albany is 150km to the south west.
The four farms take in a collective 5721 hectares (14,136 acres) and were offered by Brad and Glen Peacock.
Elders Rural Real Estate agents said only one of the farms, Fairfield, sold to a neighbour and the other three buyers were outside "the immediate area".
Sold were: Cawarra 2403ha (5938ac) $7.86m, Glenshiel 1166ha (2881ac) $6.86m, Readers 990ha (2446ac) $6.46m, Fairfield 1162ha (2871ac) $7.5m.
Sold by expressions of interest, agents said they had multiple offers for the four properties, which are used for cropping and grazing.
Several of the farms adjoins Cawarra and the other is a neighbouring block.
Cawarra has been in the same ownership since developed as a war service farm in the 1960s.
The four properties have been sown to canola, cereal and pastures in rotation with consistent fertiliser and lime application.
All are well prepared for the 2022 cropping season.
Cawarra had the modern five bedroom brick home.
The farm included a four-stand shearing shed plus 17 paddocks with 15 dams.
The long term annual median rainfall across the district is 445mm.
Readers also came with substantial infrastructure including a large shed.
Incorporated in the shed is a raised board four-stand shearing shed with concrete floor with undercover stock holding capacity of approximately 600 ewes.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
