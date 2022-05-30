Farm Online

AGL cans plan to split, cites lack of support

Bayswater Power Station at Muswellbrook is run by AGL.

AGL Energy has ditched plans to split the company into two after strong opposition by major investor Mike Cannon-Brookes and two weeks before shareholders were due to vote on the proposal.

