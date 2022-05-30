A small country town's old general store has sold for a handy price of $340,000.
The price is in the upper range of expectations - the town has a signposted population of just 40.
Advertisement
The attached three-bedroom residence is likely the real selling point here at Westmere, not far from Lake Bolac in the west of Victoria.
Elders Rural Real Estate agent David Jennings said the shop and home sold to a Ballarat buyer for $340,000.
"We did receive a lot of varied interest from local, and interstate buyers," Mr Jennings said.
MORE READING:
"I am unsure what he intends to do with the property."
The shop has been selling antiques and collectables on the busy Glenelg Highway.
It is also on a big block of 2940 square metres.
Mr Jennings' pitch to prospective buyers was to be able to move to the country and live and work at the same address.
One of the home's selling points was it had an updated kitchen.
The shop has a large retail area with counter bench, side store room and frontage right on the street.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.