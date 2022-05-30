Southern NSW producers have been encouraged to convert their surplus pasture into cash through an innovative live weight gain program run by processor, HW Greenham & Sons.
Greenham is looking for a significant amount of cattle throughout Victoria and southern NSW, with grass-fed and lot feeding options on offer.
Advertisement
ALSO SEE:
Greenham national livestock agistment coordinator Caroline Ronald said live weight gain was a solution to excess pasture, creating cash flow without capital outlay.
"We do have clients across the country that solely run our cattle on live weight gain. They like it because it allows them to focus on growing grass and fattening cattle," Miss Ronald said.
"There is no running to markets or watching and worrying about cattle prices, and there is no risk.
"As the cattle are all owned by Greenham, the company owns all the associated costs, including freight in and out plus any costs along the way."
Miss Ronald said the Riverina and Upper Murray was a market with great potential with producers experiencing two good years of pasture growth and potential to earn without the capital outlay on stock.
Speaking at the Pasture Agronomy Service conference in Wagga Wagga, NSW, last week, Miss Ronald said the live weight gain program had been successfully running in Tasmania for over 10 years and for 12 months on the mainland.
The program backgrounds and lot feeds British bred, Wagyu and dairy-cross cattle for the Greenham beef brands.
Gundagai agronomist Mark Lucas, Pasture Agronomy Service, said producers have had immeasurable pasture surpluses over the past two years.
"There was a lot of grass which could have been converted to cash and I encourage farmers to look at the options," Mr Lucas said.
"We are at the top end of town in terms of beef prices - we don't need to be buying animals but if you can use someone else's animals to turn that grass into cash, it makes common sense."
Greenham operate processing plants at Moe, Victoria, Smithton, Tasmania, and Tongala, which is undergoing a $55 million upgrade due to be completed by the end of the year.
Miss Ronald said preferred turnoff weights for the agistment program are 450 to 650kg liveweight and with an entry weight of 250 to 450kg.
"Payment of dollars per kilogram is based on a live weight gain market price at the time of entering an agreement.
"We buy heifers and steers with good genetics for our programs - it is in our interests to buy well bred, healthy animals at all times.
"Greenham's work directly with our suppliers aiming to provide the most convenient and fair option for farmers to sell their livestock, from cull cows and bulls to a fully integrated program for cattle for premium markets.
Advertisement
"Our dedicated cattle suppliers span across Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and southern NSW."
For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.