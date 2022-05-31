Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Larger supply of ewes in spring likely to see high prices of 2020-21 a thing of the past

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
May 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYE ON THE PRIZE: Ewe prices aren't expected to reach the heights of the last two years as supply increases and buyers become selective when purchasing breeding stock.

Following a sensational uptick in 2020 when producers across the eastern states entered serious restocking mode, in today's market, sheep buyers have become increasingly selective when purchasing breeding stock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.