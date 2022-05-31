Farm Online
Home/Politics

David Littleproud promises fresh start and new perspective for Nationals as leader

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Fresh start and new perspective' for Nationals under Littleproud

NEW Nationals leader David Littleproud represents a "fresh start" and a "new perspective" for the Nationals as the party looks ahead to the next federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.