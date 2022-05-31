'Fresh start and new perspective' for Nationals under Littleproud

NEW Nationals leader David Littleproud represents a "fresh start" and a "new perspective" for the Nationals as the party looks ahead to the next federal election.
The former Agriculture Minister, who has long been considered the heir apparent, was elected to replace Barnaby Joyce at the party's traditional post-election spill, where all leadership positions are declared vacant.
Advertisement
Although Mr Littleproud said he wouldn't try to emulate Mr Joyce's "colourful" leadership style, he praised his predecessor.
"This is not a reflection on Barnaby's achievements, I think the party room was saying they wanted a leader that would go through to 2025, someone who would be there from the very start," Mr Littleproud said.
"This is a long journey, and the journey had to start yesterday. That's why we needed consistency from now right to 2025.
"That's what I was prepared to provide, as well as bringing a new and fresh perspective but drawing on that experience [of former party leaders]."
Mr Joyce congratulated his former deputy, and said he'd always planned to transition out of leadership this term, which the party room was aware of.
"I probably didn't want to do it yesterday, but that is life, that is politics," Mr Joyce said.
"To be frank, it is a weight off my shoulders to be honest."
READ MORE:
Mr Littleproud admitted it would be harder for the Nationals to deliver for regional Australia "without the keys to the chequebook", but had reached out to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to make sure rural voters weren't "the forgotten Australians in this new government".
"I've made it clear that I will work constructively with him, but I'll hold him to account, and if we don't get our fair share, then he will hear from me," he said.
"[Mr Albanese] has given me an assurance that he'll work with me as the voice for regional Australia. So I take him on face value of that and I'll hold him to that."
Mr Littleproud confirmed there would be a Coalition agreement, the details of which he was currently negotiating with new Liberal leader Peter Dutton.
"The deal goes into the policy settings as well, the lines in the sand that the National Party won't cross," Mr Littleproud said.
The Nationals make up a larger percentage of the Coalition party room after holding all their seats and gaining a senator, and will expect additional front bench positions.
There was speculation no Coalition deal would be formed in opposition after several Liberals pointed the finger at the Nationals reluctance to embrace the Coalition's climate policy as a major factor.
Mr Littleproud said the Nationals would not back away from the Coalition's 2050 net zero position, and raised small-scale modular nuclear energy as an issue his party would pursue.
Advertisement
"Before we can get to that stage, we've got to educate before you legislate," Mr Littleproud said.
"This isn't something you're going to be able to rush but in modern Australia you should be able to create an environment where a sensible conversation can be had about nuclear energy."
NSW Senator Perin Davey was elected as Nationals deputy leader and Senator Bridget McKenzie will be the party's Senate leader.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.