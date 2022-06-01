There's still some farm bargains out there if you hunt hard enough.
It's rare in these heady days of farmland price records to find $700 per acre being paid for a thousand acre farm.
Advertisement
Similar sized farms are selling for millions of dollars right around the country.
That's what happened near Truro in South Australia when Moseys went to auction recently to reach $735,000 all up at the fall of the hammer.
That works out to $1788 per hectare or $723 per acre.
On the Victorian border and four hours to the south-east, admittedly prized farmland at Kaniva sold for $11,000 an acre earlier in the year.
Or an hour to the north-west at Clare, farms are selling for $6000 an acre.
The advice from agents to farmers keen to cash in and take advantage of these unprecedented times - not all farms are the same.
As you will learn, Moseys came with some obvious baggage.
Moseys is located at Truro, about an hour to the north-east of Adelaide.
The farm takes in 411 hectares (1016ac) across multiple sections bordered by Dutton East Road, the Sturt Highway and the Wild Dog track to its west.
It is close to the Barossa Valley but rain here is a bit hit and miss, Moseys averages about 325mm a year where some parts of the Barossa can average double that.
MORE READING: Farmers deserve their optimism, says big rural lender.
Given the right season, the farm is ideal for either cropping or grazing.
Elders Rural Real Estate agents marketed the property as a possible "add on" grazing block which might best suit a neighbour.
Or it could have been considered for a first farm.
The property is leased until July 1.
Advertisement
The non-fixed improvements on the place were excluded from the sale.
But other than its average rainfall, the single biggest issue which would have weighed on the minds of potential buyers is that a concept plan for a Truro by-pass cuts through the block.
The Federal and South Australian governments have pledged $202 million to re-route the Sturt Highway to the north of the town.
That plan is out for consultation at present.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.