As more Australian livestock producers opt to use pain relief during on-farm surgeries, reports are circulating manufacturers are struggling to keep up with the increase in demand.
And a widespread advertising campaign by the market leader in pain relief, Tri-Solfen, could be adding to the surge in sales.
According to ACM sources, Tri-Solfen has reported a two to three week lead time to supply farmers.
Medical Ethics chief executive officer Allan Giffard said the uptake of pain relief products in Australia has been sizeable.
"Victoria made the move and was the first state to mandate pain relief for mulesing in line with sheep industry guarantees to EU retailers," Mr Giffard said.
"The Australian sheep industry has made substantive promises to EU and US retailers as to use of pain management in sheep surgeries, and the high uptake of Tri-Solfen, Meloxicam and Buccalgesic sees Australia leading the world in animal welfare."
Mr Giffard said although manufacturing in Australia will ramp up, to help meet demand, one option will be to divert UK Tri-Solfen stocks to Australia.
"Growers who wish to use pain relief for surgeries, especially ahead of lamb marking, are asked to get their orders into local resellers well in advance," Mr Giffard said.
The surge in demand may also have something to do with Tri-Solfen's extensive advertising campaign with some influential ag industry profiles endorsing the product.
Consolidated Pastoral Company CEO and director Troy Setter has been advocating for the widespread use of pain relief in all of CPC' s beef operations.
The advertisement highlights the proactive approach by the beef industry in heading off potential attacks on essential surgeries such as dehorning, castration and branding.
"Pain and stress of these procedures are significantly reduced. This of course goes straight to the bottom line," Mr Setter says in the advertisement.
"For the Consolidated Pastoral Company who run 300,000 head of cattle, it's a better choice. Tri-Solfen is good for your cattle and good for your industry."
And in the sheep industry, young rising ag champion Kate McBride has been publicly supporting the use of pain relief for surgeries, encouraging the sheep industry to adopt best management practices.
The widespread avert reads, "Good for your lambs, good for our industry".
Katherine Pengilley, operations manager of Goulburn Produce stores in southern NSW, said she has seen a large uptake of pain relief products in recent times.
She said Tri-Solfen, Meloxicam, and Buccalgesic are all widely used across the region.
"We get a lot of positive feedback from customers who use the products about instant recovery and lambs and calves returning quickly to their mums," Ms Pengilley said.
"The wide adoption of new welfare products at a retail level has been testament to the growing welfare credentials of the sheep and cattle community in the district.
"Our retail stores in Goulburn and Braidwood service an enormous area of NSW and what has become clear is the major voluntary uptake of pain relief products across the entire region.
"No one has forced woolgrowers or beef producers to do the right thing, rather, the true nature of our farmers has clearly shone through, evidenced by the large uptake of pain and wound products at retail level."
