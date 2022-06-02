Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Tamworth farmer Jamie Drury, discovers Jersey's benefits

June 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More dairy farmers are discovering the benefits of the jersey breed. Photo: Sarah Chant

More Australian dairy farmers are turning to Jersey cows to capitalise on their cost and management efficiencies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.