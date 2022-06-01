Farm Online
Bulla, Saputo announce big jump in opening milk prices

June 1 2022 - 8:00am
BIG JUMP: Bulla Foods Dairy and Procurement general manager Rohan Davies has announced a big jump in the company's opening milk price.

Bulla Dairy Foods has announced most of its more than 200 suppliers will get between $8.70 and $8.90 a kilogram Milk Solids from the start of the new season.

