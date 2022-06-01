Farm Online

Shock case of banana freckle in the NT, three years after the last outbreak was defeated

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:53am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OH NO: Australian authorities basically had to destroy the banana industry in order to save it, now banana freckle is back.

The devastating plant disease banana freckle has been found again in the Northern Territory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.