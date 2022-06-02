Farm Online
Troy Grants warn NSW Water Minister Commonwealth will step in over Murray-Darling Basin Plan

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:11am, first published 1:00am
HAD ENOUGH: Inspector-General of Water Compliance Troy Grant warned NSW the Commonwealth would step in if they continued to delay its water plans and avoid enforcement.

THE NSW government has avoided compliance and enforcement of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan by refusing to submit its Water Resource Plans, the basin's watchdog said in a scathing speech.

National Rural Affairs reporter

