Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Cheese maker Yarra Valley Dairy fined for emitting strong odour from their Yering premises

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
June 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHEESY: Yarra Valley Dairy was fined more than $9000 for emitting a strong odour from its premises. Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of Victoria has fined a prominent cheese maker more than $9000 for emitting a strong odour from their premises in the Yarra Valley.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.