Today we get to peek inside one of the landmark buildings on the Calder Freeway just north of the Kyneton bypass.
Many motorists have been intrigued over the years on the conversion of this historic flour mill to a four-level home, said to be the biggest "house" of its kind in the state.
The old bluestone building on its five hectares peeks out from behind the trees just off the freeway just 8km from Kyneton, which features many historic buildings.
The reason we can have a sticky beak is because it is looking for buyers willing to spend between $5.8 million-$6.3 million to own it.
Campaspe Mill is for sale for only the third time in three centuries.
The steam powered flour mill was built alongside the Campaspe River by William Degraves between 1856 and 1857 and was designed by architect F.M. White.
Perhaps only the five-storey Anderson's Mill built in 1861 on the banks of Birch's Creek at Smeaton looks as grand. That mill is today owned by the Victorian government.
Newstead and Mortlake also boast impressive bluestone flour mills.
Outbuildings at Campaspe Mill such as the stables, grain store and bluestone office were added later as the operation expanded.
It was sold by owners Oriental Bank just over a decade later and stripped of its machinery.
Local farmers, the Ward family used the mill for various farm uses until 1996 when the current owners, Helen and Bill Coleby set about converting both the mill, and the adjacent four-bedroom Georgian residence, into a home.
Agents from Abercromby's Real Estate Armadale said the mill is the largest bluestone structure of its type in Victoria in private ownership.
The residential areas in the mill are spread over four levels including six bedrooms, multiple living zones comprising formal lounge, billiard room, boardroom, library, private gallery/museum, studio and stable entertainment area.
It has a full chefs kitchen plus butler's pantry, outdoor entertainment area, established garden, extensive perimeter hedging, horse stable complex, round yard and various other outbuildings.
Special features include the character floorboards, beams plus the manicured gardens outside.
Agents say the are already fielding interest from investors interested in exploring the mill's commercial opportunities.
For more information contact Jack Richardson on 0488 336929.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
