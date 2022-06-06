Farm Online
Farm flippers cancel auction for Forbes aggregation and look for a $10m buyer

Marian Macdonald
Marian Macdonald
June 6 2022
A farm-flipping couple have also flipped their farm auction into an expressions of interest proposition with a $10-million price tag.

