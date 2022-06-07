Farm Online
CBOT wheat futures market vulnerable to a steep correction

By Nathan Cattle
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
Wheat futures crunched, falling $60 a tonne

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures got crunched this week falling A$60 a tonne over the week to Friday, June 3.

