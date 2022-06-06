One of three Bundaleer farms already under offer

The Bundaleer portfolio has only been on the market a week and one of its three properties is already under offer.
Not far from Singleton in Greenlands' 700-800 millimetre rainfall zone, the 2016-hectare portfolio can run 750-800 breeders overall.
Vendor Dimitri Koureas, who has bought and sold land in the Hunter Valley for 50 years, thought this set of three farms collected in the last decade would break the property trading habit of a lifetime.
The homestead sits on the 764ha Bundaleer, with a carrying capacity of about 330 cows and calves, along with replacement heifers. McGrath Upper Hunter principal Michael Burke expects it to fetch over $9m.
More of a blank canvas but still well set up with fences and yards is the 814ha Bundaleer East. With an estimated carrying capacity of 280 cows and calves plus replacement heifers, the price guidance is $5m- $5.25m.
The 448ha Bundaleer South, which has a capacity Mr Koureas puts at 180 cows and calves with 35 replacement heifers, is already under offer but Mr Burke had indicated a $3.25m-$3.5m range.
Mr Koureas, who must move to Sydney, has traded "at least a dozen" farms in the Hunter Valley but said Bundaleer was unlike any other land he had owned.
"This coming weekend, it's 50 years since I bought my first property in the Hunter Valley, so I know it extremely well," Mr Koureas said.
"I've seen so many properties, and these would be some of the best properties I have ever seen. It's so beautiful, it even has its own waterfall.
"I thought one day I'd be buried here but sometimes things don't work out."
Mr Koureas said the topography, which reaches from arable river flats up to undulations and hilly grazing country, was both beautiful and productive.
The valley's orientation was also key to the performance of the farms.
"We get rain from the coast and rain from the mountains, so it's very reliable rainfall here," Mr Koureas said.
The three properties are peppered with more than 100 dams, many spring-fed gullies and watered by not one but four creeks and rivers.
Mr Koureas's pride in his properties is obvious on the ground.
There's 38 kilometres of new fencing, central laneways and 48 paddocks plus four sets of cattle yards and ample shedding that's either new or carefully revamped.
The three-to-four-bedroom thoroughly renovated homestead overlooks the nearby creek and an extensive orchard and olive grove planted by Mr Koureas and maintained twice-weekly by a gardener.
"Here, everything is Mickey Mouse, no expense spared," he said.
The colourful Mr Koureas does confess to one "weakness": he loves to breed racehorses and claims at least one high profile success, a gelding named Defier.
Bundaleer is set up accordingly with round yards, stables, vet crush, and post and rail horse paddocks.
There's also a renovated three-bedroom cottage and single-bedroom guest flat.
Mr Burke said the properties had already captured the attention of many buyers.
"We have received enquiries from as far afield as Papua New Guinea, Tasmania with the majority coming from regional and metropolitan New South Wales," he said.
"Feedback from our first week of inspections has been very encouraging and negotiations are already taking place.
"Cattlemen are seeing value in the country per hectare, and city buyers are looking with keen interest at the meticulous improvements, stunning country and close proximity to Sydney and the coast."
Contact Mr Burke on 0429 692 454.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
