Should RMAC step in on grass-fed cattle producer representation?

Other sectors of the red meat industry have expressed concerns about upheaval in grass-fed cattle producer representation.
The lack of a strong, united voice for such a dominant part of the supply chain is seen as a weak link in the representation armour.
Moves have been underway for more than a year to replace the long-standing peak industry body Cattle Council of Australia with a new-look, more democratic model called Cattle Australia.
However, challenges including the need for a long-term sustainable funding model and constitution processes have meant the wheels are turning very slowly.
The difficulties with getting such a diverse sector united have also been aired.
Insiders at other red meat peak industry councils say they've been given very scant detail on the changes underway in grass-fed representation.
Their big concern is mixed messaging headed Canberra's way, particularly at a time when a new government is settling in and major biosecurity threats are on the industry's doorstep.
There is also a perceived lack of transparency around Cattle Australia from within the grass-fed producer sector itself.
Chief executive officer at the processing sector's peak body the Australian Meat Industry Council Patrick Hutchinson said all in the red meat industry saw the value in strong and robust grass-fed cattle representation.
"We'd certainly like a great working relationship with such a group, in the same vein as we work with the lot feeders, sheep producers and goat industry bodies," he said.
"We would be expecting that if we intend to be a strong collective, the different sectors would be explaining to others the why and how of big changes underway in their space."
Throughout red meat bodies, staunch support for the umbrella organisation the Red Meat Advisory Council is evident and there have even been some suggestions that group take over grass-fed representation, at least until a well-supported Cattle Australia can be established.
RMAC has been very active, and successful, in battles seen as crucial to the ongoing prosperity of the cattle producer.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
