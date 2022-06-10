Agribusiness buzz in brief

Among those awarded this year were 15 scholarships of $5000 for rural and regional students, from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank; four scholarships of $5000 for two years for Indigenous students studying at university or TAFE, from Bendigo Bank; 12 scholarships (including two Indigenous) of $5000 for students desiring to to contribute to the agricultural sector, from Rural Bank and a variety of scholarships from different community banks which focusing on university, TAFE, and secondary school study.