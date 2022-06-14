Farm Online
Aiden Lee wins Queensland leg of Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:30pm
Top time: Twenty-four-year-old electrician Aiden Lee from Queensland Electrical Solutions at Linthorpe had an unexpected win at FarmFest.

Darling Downs sparkie Aiden Lee is off to Japan after winning the Queensland leg of Caterpillar's Global Operator Challenge.

National machinery and agtech writer

