Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

AgriWebb data and insights helping red meat producers increase productivity

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
June 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accessible agtech: AgriWebb co-founders Kevin Baum, Justin Webb and John Fargher's business management software is gaining traction at home and abroad.

It started with a meeting about succession planning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.