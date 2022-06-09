Farm Online
Rumin8 receives grant to commercialise methane-reducing feed

June 9 2022 - 10:00pm
Rumin8's methane-reducing feed trials to kick off

Australian climate technology company Rumin8 has received a $650,000 grant from AusIndustry's Entrepreneur's Program to accelerate the commercialisation of its next generation of feed supplements to reduce methane emissions from livestock.

