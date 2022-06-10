Farm Online

The Northern Territory's banana freckle outbreak worsens with two more cases found

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 10 2022 - 12:00am
BANANA FRECKLE: While infected bananas are still safe to eat, the disease devastates plants and impacts on export requirements.

Two more properties in the Northern Territory have now been included in the banana freckle outbreak.

