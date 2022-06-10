Farm Online
Home/Politics

Gas 'trigger' to be reviewed as government races to prevent future energy crises

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
June 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resources Minister Madeleine King said the government would review the trigger used to shore up domestic gas supply. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Labor government will conduct an urgent review of the "trigger" designed to shore up domestic gas supplies, as it races to find solutions to prevent future energy crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.