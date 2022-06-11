Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Station sale bolsters Territory's cotton industry ambitions

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIAL TIME: Logan Reid from Blackbull Station and Peter Shotton of the Douglas Daly Research Farm inspect Blackbull's early-established leucaena plantings.

Fans of the Northern Territory's push into growing cotton are celebrating the sale of Blackbull Station to expand the industry's footprint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.