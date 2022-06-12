Farm Online
EYCI to drop back to 953c/kg by the end of year: MLA cattle forecasts

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Young cattle prices to drop more than 150c/kg: MLA

YOUNG cattle prices are expected to drop back more than 150 cents a kilogram carcase weight by the end of the year as supply lifts and the empty spots in grassed-up paddocks get closer to being full, according to the latest forecasts from Meat & Livestock Australia.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

