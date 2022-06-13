Farm Online
Home/Politics

Malcolm Turnbull urges gas price, volume limits

By Andrew Brown
June 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm Turnbull has defended his gas trigger mechanism saying it was designed for a different time.

Malcolm Turnbull says the Albanese government should consider bringing in gas price and volume controls for 90 days in a bid to deal with the short-term energy crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.