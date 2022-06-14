Farm Online
New federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, has been invited to visit northern Victoria

June 14 2022 - 8:00pm
SHEED INVITATION: Shepparton Independent MP Suzanna Sheed has invited the new federal water minister to visit northern Victoria, to discuss the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

Shepparton Independent MP Suzanna Sheed has invited the new federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek to visit the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District.

