Forward-mounted knife roller a top addition to Amazone's Cirrus 6003-2

June 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Close shave: Amazone's Cirrus 6003-2C in combination with the knife roller.

The addition of a forward-mounted knife roller to shred standing vegetation or tall stubble has improved the performance of Amazone's Cirrus 6003-2 folding trailed combination cultivator-drill.

