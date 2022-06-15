Farm Online
Home/Rural Life

1968 Holden Monaro sells for $200,000 at auction

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
June 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundaberg cane farmer Darryl Scherer died before he could restore his family's beloved 1968 HK GTS Monaro 327 Motor. Picture: Auction Centre Bundaberg

A rare 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327, used for the school run and to cart irrigation, has sold at auction for $200,000 in Bundaberg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.