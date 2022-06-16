A Riverina family is selling three properties in the Murrumbidgee region at once, which it hopes will make a total of about $20 million.
The adjoining 653-hectare Tooracoll and 302ha Woolaway properties are at Jugiong on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, while the 904ha Wyrung-Attunga is just under an hour away at Tarcutta.
Expressions of interest close on July 7 and Inglis Rural Property chief executive Sam Triggs said while agents were seeking feedback from the market, price guides were currently $10.5m to $11m for the Jugiong pair and $8m to $9m for the Tarcutta property.
Tooracoll and Woolaway are a combined 955 hectares, which Mr Triggs said was an excellent livestock breeding platform suitable for wool, prime lambs and beef production.
The pair currently carry 3500 ewes plus followers, with a capacity of 9000 dry sheep equivalents.
The scenic properties climb from river flats and open valleys to hills with scattered timber.
The Murrumbidgee River runs along their northern boundaries, providing stock and domestic water, complemented by surface dams and a water system.
Improvements include steel cattle yards, newly-installed steel sheep yards, two shearing sheds, grain storage and shedding.
Tooracoll has a renovated four-bedroom homestead and two-bedroom flat while Woolaway has a three-bedroom house.
At Tarcutta, the 904ha (2233 acre) Wyrung-Attunga also offers scale with fertile creek flats rising to open, sheltered valleys and timbered ridges.
Wyrung-Attunga curranty carries 3500 ewes and followers, along with cattle.
Water includes a 30-megalitre groundwater licence, surface dams, a storage dam and Dellateroy Creek frontage with irrigation potential.
Improvements include steel cattle yards, hayshed, grain storage, sheep yards, machinery shedding/workshop and carport.
Mr Triggs said the access of all three properties to the Hume Highway was also a big drawcard.
Contact Mr Triggs on 0410 683 891.
