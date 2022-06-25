Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Krone Vendro tedder range replacing its KW Linkage offering in Australia

June 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cut above: Features of Krone Australia's Vendro tedder range include OptiTurn rotors and Opti Turn 3D curved tine design.

A range of dynamic features are coming to Australian hay makers on Krone's new Vendro tedder range.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.