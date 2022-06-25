A range of dynamic features are coming to Australian hay makers on Krone's new Vendro tedder range.
The Vendro line-up will replace Krone Australia's existing offering, the KW Linkage tedders from KW462 to KW11.22.
Krone Australia product manager Nathan Thomas said the Vendro tedder range is a step above the previous model, due to the new Krone OptiTurn rotors and Opti Turn 3D curved tine design.
"The evolution of Krone's tedders allows farmers to improve their productivity and efficiency, with the release of the newly designed Vendro tedders with working widths up to 11 metres," Mr Thomas said.
"With the new OptiTurn rotors, the rotor wheels run extremely close to the rotor for optimal adaption and contouring.
"This ensures minimum raking losses and unnecessary contamination, resulting in high-quality forage."
Mr Thomas said the tine arms of the two adjacent rotors overlapped to create a consistent spread and throw of crop.
The tines are attached with an eccentric plate to easily change between three variable positions. The OptiTurn curved tines are available across the Vendro range, as well as the KWT1300 and larger trailed tedders.
"The new OptiTurn 3D curved tines are a new patented 3D design where the tines are forward facing and curved with different tine lengths, which creates a unique lift and throw effect," he said.
"The different tine lengths, as known from the KW range, allow for the tines to adapt to ground contours, minimising losses."
The Vendro tedder range has been completely refreshed with updated styling, a modern and innovative technical design and a brand-new colour scheme.
Mr Thomas said the sloping panel in the middle of the frame wouldn't collect any debris, allowing debris to simply slide off the panel.
He said the new grey surrounding guards were held in place by sturdy, strong brackets, to ensure safe operation and machine longevity.
New mechanical and hydraulic dampener options are also available for the new models, including standard mechanical dampeners for Vendro 470, 560, 620, 680, and 790, to minimise sway of the tedder as it tracks behind the tractor on steep slopes and curves.
Hydraulic dampeners are standard equipment for the larger Vendro 900 and Vendro 1120 models and are also available as an option for smaller models.
The hydraulic dampeners ensure quiet running behind the tractor and improve tracking in the field, while maintaining stable positioning during transport.
Hydraulic preset headland position is also standard for the Vendro 900 and Vendro 1120 and is available as an option for all other models, allowing the user to pre-set the height to which the machine is raised on the headland, in order to avoid tedding the same ground twice.
In addition to these new features, the tedders still have the same well-known features as the KW range including OctoLink, permanently lubricated gearbox, gearbox mounted under each section and border spreading.
The full range for 2022 includes the Vendro 470 with a 4.7m working width; Vendro 560 with a 5.6m working width; Vendro 620 with a 6.2m working width; Vendro 680 with a 6.8m working width; Vendro 790 with a 7.9m working width; Vendro 900 with a 9m working width; and the Vendro 1120 with an 11.2m working width.
