Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 24 2022 - 5:00am
Infant formula to Walmart

Goat milk formula marketer, Bubs Australia, has made more inroads into the hungry US infant formula market, striking a deal with the big Walmart group to stock its tinned products in about 800 stores.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

