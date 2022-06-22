A machinery dealership from NSW's Riverina region has been recognised as New Holland's 2022 Dealer of the Year.
Temora Truck and Tractor were among the winners in New Holland's annual awards, which celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its network of 104 dealers across Australia.
The business has been operating in Temora since 1980 and in 2019 it joined the Agricultural Equipment Holdings group.
Temora Truck and Tractor dealer principal David Thompson said the team was honoured to win the award, following the dealership's recent recognition as runner up in the 2021 Excellence in Small Business at the Temora Business Awards.
"This award is testament to the dedication and commitment of our team, and recognition of the support from the Temora agriculture community and the AEH group," he said.
"The combination of long-standing staff experience and the passion of our team reflects the importance we place on the ultimate customer experience.
"By continually upskilling our team members with product knowledge, customer service skills, and people management training, we are confident in their ability to understand our customers' needs to ensure the ultimate customer experience."
Temora Truck and Tractor was also named the winner of the High Horsepower Most Improved Performance category.
"Broadacre farming is an important market for Temora Truck and Tractor. With the introduction of the Precision Land Management Intelligence within New Holland's high horsepower range, we've implemented internal training and demonstration workshops for our sales and parts and service teams to secure our place in the market, providing a superior product and customer confidence in strong aftersales support," Mr Thompson said.
Ronco Motors was another dealership with plenty to celebrate after it won New Holland's PLM Dealer of the Year title for the second consecutive year.
The third generation business is family owned and has dealerships in Pinnaroo, Loxton and Karoonda, South Australia. It has operated from its premises in Pinnaroo since 1960.
Ronco Motors has invested heavily in PLM so it can offer customers a complete and flexible PLM solution focussed on leading-edge solutions for managing all crop production needs.
New Holland Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy said the Dealer of the Year Award was the most prestigious award that a New Holland dealer can win.
"Apart from winning the trophy, the New Holland Dealer of the Year also receives $20,000 to spend in their business to enhance their customers' experience with the New Holland brand," Mr Healy said.
"Through these annual awards we recognise the outstanding efforts of our dealers across several criteria of excellence, including operations, market share, customer focus, and parts and service and use best in class business practices.
"Australian farmers truly are in the most capable hands, as demonstrated by the deep roots held by our dealers in their respective communities."
