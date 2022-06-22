Farm Online
Incitec Pivot's fertiliser spin-off to be chaired Mike Carroll

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
Mike Carroll

Incitec Pivot has picked prominent agricultural company director and chairman of Macquarie Group's 100,000 hectare grain growing business Viridis Ag, Mike Carroll, to lead its standalone fertiliser business when it splits from Dyno Nobel.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

