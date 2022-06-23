Farm Online
Foot and mouth questions hang over Indo's live-ex demand

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 23 2022 - 3:00am
LIGHT ON: Live cattle export numbers remain very subdued but consignments are still leaving for Indonesia, despite that country's foot and mouth disease challenge.

Outbreaks of lumpy skin and foot and mouth diseases in Indonesia have not yet been reflected in the numbers of live cattle being shipped out of Australia but exporters say the next few months will be critical.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

