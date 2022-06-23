Farm Online
Home/Beef

Can probiotics work wonders in cattle gut health too?

June 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATING: CQUniversity's Molecular Microbiology and Animal Health team leader Professor Dana Stanley on the job.

Probiotics for gut health in humans is now commonplace, but a group of CQUniversity agriculture researchers say the impact of intestinal health on livestock production is still relatively misunderstood despite recent technological advances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.