Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Buyers warned a welcome flood is coming for famous Cooper Creek channel country

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not often potential buyers are warned a flood is coming but that's part of the selling pitch for a mighty collection of four pastoral leases in the north-east of South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.