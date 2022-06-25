It's not often potential buyers are warned a flood is coming but that's part of the selling pitch for a mighty collection of four pastoral leases in the north-east of South Australia.
The Mungerannie Aggregation includes Mungerannie, Waukatana, Lake Hope and Mulka for a combined 1.03 million hectares (2.6 million acres) - bigger than some European countries.
Straddling the famous channel country of the Cooper Creek, the vast property aggregation is expecting flows from the recent Queensland flooding to reach Lake Eyre in coming months.
This water pushing across the channel country is expected to generate even more cattle feed come September.
Part of the aggregation borders Lake Eyre and also the equally famous Birdsville Track.
The aggregation is currently used for organic beef breeding and fattening.
Water is key out there in the outback and the aggregation features natural watercourses and five artesian bores along with extensive piping.
It has 10 sets of steel yards and three homesteads.
Stock are not included in the sale.
The aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign closing August 5.
It is being offered by Barry Hoare of Ray White Rural on 0427 134750 and Scott Kostecki from the Leichardt Group contact 0428 182222.
No price guide has been offered for the sale.
Each of the runs have their places in Australian pastoral history.
Mungerannie (1903) was once part of the Cowarie and Kanowa runs.
It is famous among outback travellers on the Birdsville Track as home of the iconic Mungerannie Hotel which was opened in 1886 but is not part of this sale.
Waukatana has run sheep and cattle and offers tourist eco-adventures.
Lake Hope includes the actual salt lake within its boundaries which, like Lake Eyre to the west, enjoys boom and bust periods according to the seasons but is well know for fishing when full.
Mulka once featured a store and originally ran sheep.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
