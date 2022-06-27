Labor urged to pick up Coalition's long-term biosecurity funding strategy

THE former agriculture minister has urged Labor to pick up the ball and run with the biosecurity funding strategy the Coalition was in the process of developing.
Labor has promised to deliver long-term sustainable funding for the nation's biosecurity system, which the agriculture industry has been demanding for years.
However, the new government is yet to reveal what the long-term funding model would look like.
The former government initially proposed a $5 to $10 levy on all shipping containers coming into the country, but later scrapped it after concerns from importers.
Former agriculture minister and Nationals leader David Littleproud said the development of a user-pay cost-recovery model - which would see large importers, such as Bunnings and Ikea, who regularly use biosecurity services pay more - was "a fair way down the track" before the election.
"There are advanced conversations with the [import] industry, so it's really about bringing it all together," Mr Littleproud said.
"Everyone knows it's coming, there's just the final consultation phase. Labor could possibly put it in the October budget if they really put the foot down."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt remained uncommitted to how Labor would fund biosecurity in the long term, but said the new government was consulting widely with the industry and would have more to say soon.
"Biosecurity is a major issue and the threats to Australia are real," Mr Watt said.
"When the Prime Minister met with the Indonesian President earlier this month, he was quick to raise biosecurity concerns and commit Australian support to help Indonesia respond to outbreaks of foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease."
Numerous reviews have outlined areas where further investment is needed to strengthen Australia's biosecurity system.
National Farmers Federation vice president David Jochinke said although previous governments of all colours had directed significant ad hoc funding, none had implemented a sustainable long-term funding pipeline.
"We need to do better than tackling problems at the point of crisis," Mr Jochinke said.
"We must finalise the National Biosecurity Strategy, and deliver the investment required to strengthen our system."
Mr Jochinke said the NFF welcomed Labor's election commitment to address the problem and felt reassured the Minister understood the importance of biosecurity
"Biosecurity, isn't a catchy word, but it's an issue all Australians have a vested interest in," he said.
"Significant incursions will not just impact agricultural value chains and market access, but will have an impact across the whole economy.
"Right now, Australia's livestock and support sectors are working hard to prevent the possible incursion of foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, with both diseases detected in Indonesian cattle."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
