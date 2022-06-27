Farm Online
Varroa mite threatens bee industry as a statewide emergency order is issued

Jamieson Murphy
Samantha Townsend
By Jamieson Murphy, and Samantha Townsend
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:00am
Varroa mite threatens bee industry on eve of almond pollination

Beekeepers are being urged to be safeguard their industry as a statewide emergency orders has been issued to stop the spread of varroa mite.

